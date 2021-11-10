Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding an ‘election masterclass’ in Varanasi on Friday for almost the entire Uttar Pradesh BJP leadership of nearly 700 leaders, and is set to review the preparations for the upcoming state assembly polls.

All 98 district presidents and as many district in charges of the party, the in-charges of all 403 assembly seats, six regional presidents of the party in UP, all senior state BJP functionaries as well as in charges and co-in charges of the party at the state-level have been called to Varanasi for the mega meeting, Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak confirmed to News18.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, both the deputy chief ministers and the entire team of the state in charge Dharmendra Pradhan will also be reaching Varanasi.

The meeting is expected to last for almost the entire day after Shah’s arrival in Varanasi. A source in the party said this is going to be a big stock-taking meeting with elections around the corner and BJP’s mega membership campaign in full swing. “The detailed meeting could discuss how the campaign should run, what the preparations are and the leaders will also receive guidance from Amit Shah who has a long experience of handling elections in UP," a source in the party said.

The BJP is also planning to start ‘Parivartan Yatras’ of party leaders in the state from next month.

Shah will be going to Akhilesh Yadav’s constituency Azamgarh on November 13 for a rally, as reported first by News18 on November 6.

