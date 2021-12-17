Amit Shah Lauds UP CM for Good Governance, Says State Got Rid of Mafia Under Yogi Adityanath

Accusing the previous Samajwadi Party government of perpetuating criminal and mafia regime in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday showered praise on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for flushing out mafia and establishing the rule of law in the State.

“It was due to proactive action by the Yogi government which got UP rid of mafia during the last over four and a half years. Yogi ne UP se gundon ko ukhaad fenka (Yogi rid the state of hooligans)," he said while addressing a crowded joint rally of BJP and the Nishad community in Lucknow.

Enthused over the last turnout in the rally, the Union Home Min said that it showed BJP would form the government again with 300 plus seats in Uttar Pradesh and the party would fulfil the agendas of the Nishad community. It is well understood that this would also include the long pending demand of reservation under the Scheduled Caste category.

Thanking the Nishad community, he said that it was instrumental in getting BJP a two-thirds majority in the State. “The BJP government stood solidly for the rights and welfare of Nishad and other backward class communities which always received a raw deal in the previous governments of SP and BSP," said Shah while reposing faith in the alliance of BJP and Nishad party to wipe out SP, BSP and Congress from the State.

Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition leaders saying that they only ‘worked for their castes’, while the BJP worked for all. “While SP and BSP used to say that they work for the backward, they never did the work of giving constitutional recognition to the backward classes. However, BJP did give constitutional rights to the backward classes," he added.

Highlighting the work done by the Yogi government for the community, Shah maintained that from 2015 to 2019, PM Modi got the blue revolution scheme of Rs 5,000 crore, creating an aquaculture infrastructure of Rs 7,522 crore and new fisheries department for more than three crore fishermen across the country. Along with this, work has also been done to invest Rs 7,000 crore in their infrastructure.

He said that the Yogi government has done the work of investing more than Rs 1,151 crore in the fisheries department in the State. Work of creating a new fisheries department for 3 crore fishermen, allotment of ‘pattas’ was done by the Yogi Adityanath government. Most of the fishermen in UP have got credit card, those who have not got it will also get them soon.

Shah further said that PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Soon, the temple will be constructed at the site of Ram Janmabhoomi. On the other hand, Kashi Vishwanath Dham is being built in Varanasi which is giving back its existence to Kashi Dham, adding “Only PM Modi is moving forward with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’."

Appreciating the Covid management done by the Yogi government, Shah said, “Yogi Adityanath’s management in pandemic became a model for the whole world."

