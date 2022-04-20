Amit Shah Meets Delhi BJP Leaders Hours After Demolition Drive Halted at Jahangirpuri

Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the MHA headquarters to discuss the situation in the national capital following the anti-encroachment drive carried out in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, MP Ramesh Bidhuri, MLA Ram Bir Bidhuri and party leader Maninder Singh Sirsa were among those present at the hour-long meeting. “It was a routine meeting," Sirsa was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Advertisement

Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the mayor of party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to identify the illegal constructions of “rioters" in Jahagirpuri and demolish it using bulldozers. A copy of the letter was also sent to the commissioner of the municipal body.

Bulldozers razed several structures in Jahangirpuri during the anti-encroachment drive by the NDMC, but it was stopped following a Supreme Court order. The drive continued for one-and-a-half hours even after the Supreme Court directed authorities to stop it. A civic official, requesting anonymity, said the drive continued because of the absence of a written order from the Supreme Court. It was stopped as soon as the order was received, the official added.

The Supreme Court directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition in Jahangirpuri to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, in the forenoon, ordered the stopping of the drive and also agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offences.

Eight policemen and a local were injured in the clash. As many as 23 people belonging to two communities have been arrested so far. The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.