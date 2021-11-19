Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda in Attendance, BJP Preps to Roll Out Mega Grassroot Outreach in UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party is rolling out its mega campaign in Uttar Pradesh with its three senior leaders, JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh set to hold booth-level meetings in the state. The framework is being decided for four “Vijay Sankalp Yatras" starting from different corners of the state.

BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh confirmed that the party will take out “Vijay Sankalp Yatras" soon in presence of its senior leaders. The organisers for the events have been finalised, while the exact route of the yatras was being worked out. News18 was the first to report this plan last week and that the same will be on the lines of the ‘Parivartan Yatras’ done by BJP in 2016 in UP.

Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent Varanasi visit had also stressed on strengthening the booth-level management in the party in UP. Towards achieving that aim, BJP president JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be heading to UP soon to hold two booth-level meeting each to motivate the party cadre and review the preparations.

Advertisement

These six booth-level meetings will be held in the six organisational regions of the party in the state in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Braj, West UP, Varanasi and Awadh. BJP is also planning a meeting of all NDA-ruled Chief Ministers in Varanasi next month, sources said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.