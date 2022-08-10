Amit Shah was Troubled by Agencies, Sent to Jail, But He Didn’t Call for Nation-Wide Protest: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Home Minister Amit Shah was troubled a lot by investigating agencies during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime and even sent to jail, but he did not create a hue and cry over it or cause a nation-wide protest.

Singh was speaking in Delhi on Wednesday at the launch of a book — ‘Shabdansh: Amit Shah Ke Chuninda Bhashan’, a compilation by Shiwanand Dwivedi of Home Minister Amit Shah’s important speeches in the last three years.

“Amit Shah’s life has many experiences, both bitter and sweet. The agencies had troubled him and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also. Par unhone haye tauba nahi machayi, saare desh mein andolan nahin kiya (But Shah did not create a hue and cry or cause a nation-wide agitation)," Singh said.

This was an apparent swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, whose questioning by the Enforcement Directorate led to the Congress coming out on the streets in a nation-wide protest.

“When the investigative agencies called him (Amit Shah) and wherever they called him, he went. When he was sent to jail, he went to jail also. Unhe jail ki hawa bhi khani padi hai (He was in jail for many days). But he did not cause a hue and cry. Ultimately the truth came to the fore, like he believed will. Every such challenge made Shah stronger and fearless," Singh said.

Singh described Shah as a politician who is also a nayak (visionary) and does not care for any credit or recognition.

“He speaks less but whatever he speaks is meaningful. Some people have this notion that he is very stern from the outside…the fact is that he has an academic bent of mind and reads a lot. He speaks on complex issues with complete ease, with examples, which makes the dialogue very simple for people to understand. His speeches in this book answer many key questions on India’s security policy as well as governance," Singh said.

