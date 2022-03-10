Amritpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 A.M.

Live election results updates of Amritpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Suresh Kumar (IND), Narendra Singh Yadav (IND), Dr. Jitendra Singh Yadav (SP), Sonpal Singh (BSS), Sushil Kumar Shakya (BJP), Shyamveer Singh (BHNP), Amit Kumar Singh (BSP), Shubham Tiwari (INC), Udayveer (IND), Ajay Singh Rajput (BJMP), Dharmveer (IND), Roshan Lal (IND), Santosh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.16%, which is 1.68% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sushil Kumar Shakya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.193 Amritpur (अमृतपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Amritpur is part of Farrukhabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.04%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 317414 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,69,412 were male and 1,47,981 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amritpur in 2019 was: 873 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,49,774 eligible electors, of which 1,62,910 were male,1,35,745 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,69,064 eligible electors, of which 1,50,539 were male, 1,18,515 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amritpur in 2017 was 203. In 2012, there were 347 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sushil Kumar Shakya of BJP won in this seat defeating Narendra Singh Yadav of SP by a margin of 40,507 which was 23.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.54% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Narendra Singh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Jitandra Singh Yadav of JaKP by a margin of 18,971 votes which was 11.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 193 Amritpur Assembly segment of the 40. Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. Maneka Sanjai Gandhi of BJP won the Farrukhabad Parliament seat defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh “Ssonu" of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Farrukhabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Amritpur are: Suresh Kumar (IND), Narendra Singh Yadav (IND), Dr. Jitendra Singh Yadav (SP), Sonpal Singh (BSS), Sushil Kumar Shakya (BJP), Shyamveer Singh (BHNP), Amit Kumar Singh (BSP), Shubham Tiwari (INC), Udayveer (IND), Ajay Singh Rajput (BJMP), Dharmveer (IND), Roshan Lal (IND), Santosh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.16%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.48%, while it was 58.93% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Amritpur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.193 Amritpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 331. In 2012, there were 307 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.193 Amritpur comprises of the following areas of Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Amritpur Tehsil; KC 3 Roshnabad of 1 Kaimganj Tehsil; KC 4 Shamshabad (East) of 3 Farrukhabad Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Amritpur constituency, which are: Jalalabad, Sawaijpur, Farrukhabad, Kaimganj, Dataganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Amritpur is approximately 649 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amritpur is: 27°26’33.0"N 79°29’38.0"E.

