Amritsar Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Amritsar Central seat in Punjab. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Om Parkash Soni (INC), Ajay Gupta (AAP), Onkar Singh (SADASM), Dalvir Kaur (BSP), Dr. Ram Chawla (BJP), Ramesh Chand Alias Mahant Rameshanand (APJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.19%, which is -7.63% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Om Parkash Soni of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.17 Amritsar Central (Ambarsar Central) (अमृतसर सेंट्रल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Amritsar Central is part of Amritsar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 147058 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 69,101 were male and 77,944 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amritsar Central in 2022 is: 1,128 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,35,954 eligible electors, of which 72,981 were male,62,966 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,32,861 eligible electors, of which 70,801 were male, 62,057 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amritsar Central in 2017 was 85. In 2012, there were 82 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Om Parkash Soni of INC won in this seat defeating Tarun Chugh of BJP by a margin of 21,116 which was 23.28% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 56.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Om Parkash Soni (E) of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Tarun Chugh of BJP by a margin of 12,797 votes which was 14.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 17 Amritsar Central Assembly segment of the 2. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Amritsar Central are: Om Parkash Soni (INC), Ajay Gupta (AAP), Onkar Singh (SADASM), Dalvir Kaur (BSP), Dr. Ram Chawla (BJP), Ramesh Chand Alias Mahant Rameshanand (APJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.19%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.82%, while it was 64.43% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Amritsar Central went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.17 Amritsar Central Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 135. In 2012, there were 118 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.17 Amritsar Central comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 1 to 8, 26 to 29 in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation) and KC Amritsar- I of Amritsar-I Tehsil; Ward Nos. 25, 30, Village Kuriwal (OG) - Ward No. 87, Thandewala (OG)-Ward No. 88 (Part of PanchayatKhaper Kheri of KC Wadala Bhittewad) in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation and OG) of Amritsar-I and II Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Amritsar Central constituency, which are: Amritsar North, Amritsar East, Amritsar South, Amritsar West. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Amritsar Central is approximately 6 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amritsar Central is: 31°37’22.1"N 74°51’42.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amritsar Central results.

