Amritsar North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Amritsar North seat in Punjab. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Sukhminder Singh (BJP), Sunil Dutti (INC), Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (AAP), Davinder Singh (SADASM), Mahesh Kumar (PPOID), Moris (BJMP), Varinder Kumar (APJP), Pankaj Khosla (IND), Bal Krishan Sharma (IND), Manoj Bedi (IND), Roop Lal (IND), Vishal Joshi (IND), Anil Joshi (SAD).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.97%, which is -6.32% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sunil Dutti of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amritsar North results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.15 Amritsar North (Ambarsar North) (अमृतसर उत्तर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Amritsar North is part of Amritsar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 202095 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 97,120 were male and 1,04,966 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amritsar North in 2022 is: 1,081 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,75,908 eligible electors, of which 91,876 were male,84,023 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,246 eligible electors, of which 85,328 were male, 77,918 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amritsar North in 2017 was 199. In 2012, there were 177 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sunil Dutti of INC won in this seat defeating Anil Joshi of BJP by a margin of 14,236 which was 12.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.14% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anil Joshi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Karamjit Singh Rintu of INC by a margin of 16,980 votes which was 15.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 15 Amritsar North Assembly segment of the 2. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.97%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.29%, while it was 68.39% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Amritsar North went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.15 Amritsar North Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 183. In 2012, there were 156 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.15 Amritsar North comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 42 to 44, 47, 48 to 50 and 52 to 55 in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation) and Gumtala Colony on Jagdev Kalan Road (OG) - Ward No.67, Mata Kamla Devi Avenue on Fatehgarh Churian Road (OG) - Ward No.69, Chand Avenue (OG) - Ward No.70, Mohan Avenue (OG) - Ward No.71, Preet Nagar (OG) - Ward No.72, Daya Nand Nagar (OG) - Ward No.73, Baba Deep Singh Nagar (OG) - Ward No.74, Dashmesh Avenue on Majitha Road (OG) - Ward No.75, Naushera Khurd (OG) - Ward No.76, Parti Vihar (OG) - Ward No.77, Ek Rup Avenue (OG) - Ward No.78, Abadi Naushera (OG) - Ward No.79, Silver Estate (OG) - Ward No.80, Krishna Lane (OG) - Ward No.81 in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation and OG) of Amritsar-II Tehsil and Ward No. 45 in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation) of Amritsar-I Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Amritsar North constituency, which are: Attari, Amritsar West, Amritsar East, Amritsar Central. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Amritsar North is approximately 19 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amritsar North is: 31°38’58.6"N 74°52’20.6"E.

