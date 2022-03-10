Amritsar West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Amritsar West seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Advocate Nirmal Preet Singh Hira (IND), Sham Lal Gandhi (IND), Amarjit Singh Asal (CPI), Kumar Amit Advocate (BJP), Dr. Jasbir Singh Sandhu (AAP), Dalbir Singh (SAD), Raj Kumar Verka (INC), Sucha Lal (APJP), Gagandeep Singh (IND), Jugraj Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.4%, which is -4.64% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Raj Kumar Verka of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amritsar West results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.16 Amritsar West (Ambarsar West) (अमृतसर पश्चिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Amritsar West is part of Amritsar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.33% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 214073 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,405 were male and 1,12,659 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amritsar West in 2022 is: 1,111 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,766 eligible electors, of which 96,349 were male,83,412 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,210 eligible electors, of which 88,066 were male, 78,144 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Amritsar West in 2017 was 1,088. In 2012, there were 551 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Raj Kumar Verka of INC won in this seat defeating Rakesh Gill of BJP by a margin of 26,847 which was 24.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.6% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Raj Kumar (E) of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rakesh Gill of BJP by a margin of 11,591 votes which was 12.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.95% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 16 Amritsar West Assembly segment of the 2. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Amritsar West are: Advocate Nirmal Preet Singh Hira (IND), Sham Lal Gandhi (IND), Amarjit Singh Asal (CPI), Kumar Amit Advocate (BJP), Dr. Jasbir Singh Sandhu (AAP), Dalbir Singh (SAD), Raj Kumar Verka (INC), Sucha Lal (APJP), Gagandeep Singh (IND), Jugraj Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.04%, while it was 57.44% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Amritsar West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.16 Amritsar West Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 172. In 2012, there were 158 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.16 Amritsar West comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: Amritsar Cantt. (CB), Ward Nos. 31, 32, 40, 41 in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation) of Amritsar-I and II Tehsil and Ward Nos. 33 to 39 in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation), Abadi Baba Darshan Singh on Ram Tirath Road (OG) - Ward No. 61, Abadi Baba Jiwan Singh on Ram Tirath Road (OG) - Ward No.62, Abadi along Khairabad on Ram Tirath Road to Ajnala Road (OG) - Ward No.63, Village Roriwala (OG) - Ward No.64, Prem Nagar on Ajnala Road (OG) - Ward No. 65, Abadi Mirankot on Ajnala Road (OG) - Ward No.66, Ranjit Vihar (OG) - Ward No. 68, Basarke Bhaini (Attari Road) (OG) - Ward No. 89, Village Gumanpura (OG)-Ward No. 90 (Part of PanchayatGumanpura of KC Khasa) in Amritsar (Municipal Corporation and OG) of Amritsar-II Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Amritsar West constituency, which are: Attari, Amritsar North, Amritsar Central, Amritsar South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Amritsar West is approximately 42 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amritsar West is: 31°38’27.2"N 74°49’29.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amritsar West results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.