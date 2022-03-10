Amroha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Amroha seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ram Singh (BJP), Mehboob Ali (SP), Saleem Khan (INC), Mohammed Naved Ayaz (BSP), Shakina (IND), Islam (AAP), Moh. Ahsan (PPSP), Akbar Ali (IND), Shivkumar (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.15%, which is 1.25% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mehboob Ali of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.41 Amroha (अमरोहा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Amhora district of Uttar Pradesh. Amroha is part of Amroha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 332126 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,77,838 were male and 1,54,270 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amroha in 2019 was: 867 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,07,964 eligible electors, of which 1,55,377 were male,1,36,932 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,65,381 eligible electors, of which 1,43,115 were male, 1,22,255 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amroha in 2017 was 88. In 2012, there were 85 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mehboob Ali of SP won in this seat defeating Naushad Ali of BSP by a margin of 15,042 which was 7.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 37.1% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mehboob Ali of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Singh of BJP by a margin of 21,805 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 34.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 41 Amroha Assembly segment of the 9. Amroha Lok Sabha constituency. Kunwar Danish Ali of BSP won the Amroha Parliament seat defeating Kanwar Singh Tanwar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amroha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Amroha are: Ram Singh (BJP), Mehboob Ali (SP), Saleem Khan (INC), Mohammed Naved Ayaz (BSP), Shakina (IND), Islam (AAP), Moh. Ahsan (PPSP), Akbar Ali (IND), Shivkumar (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.15%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.9%, while it was 66.65% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Amroha went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.41 Amroha Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 279. In 2012, there were 249 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.41 Amroha comprises of the following areas of Amhora district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Amroha, Amroha Municipal Board and Joya Nagar Panchayat of 2 Amroha Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Amroha constituency, which are: Kanth, Asmoli, Naugawan Sadat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Amroha is approximately 243 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amroha is: 28°50’53.5"N 78°30’51.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amroha results.

