The People’s Democratic Party President and the former Chief Minister of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday, welcomed the army court’s recommendation of life imprisonment for the Indian army Captain involved in the Amshipora fake encounter case and termed it a positive step towards upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for the victims.

Mufti, who took to her Twitter, said that the “recommended punishment of life imprisonment for Captain involved in Amshipora fake encounter is a welcome step towards creating accountability in such cases. Hope an impartial probe is also ordered in Lawaypora & Hyderpora encounters to prevent the repetition of such ghastly incidents."

Mufti, while discussing the issue with various party leaders, said, “it’s a positive step towards upholding the rule of law & ensuring justice for the victims. It sends a strong message that such acts of violence & abuse of power by those in uniform will not be tolerated."

The former CM pointed out, “It is important to note that this case highlights the need for better accountability and oversight mechanisms within the armed forces to prevent such incidents from happening in the first place."

“Going forward, the armed forces must take concrete steps to ensure that their personnel adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct," a statement issued by the party said.

Mehbooba raised concern over the army passing off civilians as terrorists and questioned the lack of accountability within the military. She urged for conducting thorough investigations into Lawaypora & Hyderpora encounters - both came under the spotlight after certain concerns were raised but charges were dismissed by the police.

Agencies have quoted Army sources saying an Army court has recommended life imprisonment for a captain involved in the staged killings of three men at Amshipora in the Shopian district of south Kashmir in 2020.

