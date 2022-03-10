Anandpur Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Anandpur Sahib seat in Punjab. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Kanwar Pal Singh (INC), Harjot Singh Bains (AAP), Nutan Kumar (BSP), Gurdev Singh (CPM), Parminder Kumar (BJP), Ashwani Kumar (ASPKR), Malkiat Singh (JJJKPA), Ranjit Singh (SADASM), Sanjeev Rana (IND), Shamsher Singh (IND), Surinder Kumar Bedi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.58%, which is -1.37% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kanwar Pal Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Anandpur Sahib results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.49 Anandpur Sahib (आनंदपुर साहिब) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Rupnagar district of Punjab. Anandpur Sahib is part of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.19%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 191727 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 92,833 were male and 98,885 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Anandpur Sahib in 2022 is: 1,065 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,169 eligible electors, of which 94,397 were male,85,822 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,869 eligible electors, of which 90,221 were male, 81,648 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Anandpur Sahib in 2017 was 2,083. In 2012, there were 1,815 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Kanwar Pal Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Parminder Sharma of BJP by a margin of 23,881 which was 17.68% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.01% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Madan Mohan Mittal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kanwar Pal Singh of INC by a margin of 7,886 votes which was 6.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.15% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 49 Anandpur Sahib Assembly segment of the 6. Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Manish Tewari of INC won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Anandpur Sahib are: Kanwar Pal Singh (INC), Harjot Singh Bains (AAP), Nutan Kumar (BSP), Gurdev Singh (CPM), Parminder Kumar (BJP), Ashwani Kumar (ASPKR), Malkiat Singh (JJJKPA), Ranjit Singh (SADASM), Sanjeev Rana (IND), Shamsher Singh (IND), Surinder Kumar Bedi (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.95%, while it was 74.12% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Anandpur Sahib went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.49 Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 215. In 2012, there were 181 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.49 Anandpur Sahib comprises of the following areas of Rupnagar district of Punjab: KCs Anandpur Sahib, Nangal, NayaNangal, Nangal MC, Anandpur Sahib MC of Anandpur Sahib Tehsil; Panchayats Bari Jhakhian, Bara Pind, Bharatgarh, Nangal Sarsa, Awankot of Ghanauli KC of Rupnagar Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Anandpur Sahib constituency, which are: Rupnagar, Garhshankar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bilaspur, Solan and Una districts of Himachal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Anandpur Sahib is approximately 394 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Anandpur Sahib is: 31°14’38.4"N 76°28’41.2"E.

