Andhra Assembly Approves Rs 2.56 Lakh Outlay, CM Jagan Reddy Calls it ‘People's Budget’

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday approved a staggering Rs 2.56 lakh crore budget for 2022-23 financial years, leader of the House Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed it is a welfare budget for people.

Giving reply in the House on the big budget, the CM stated that it is a welfare budget and a farewell to TD Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Rejecting the opposition comments that the budget comprises a jugglery of numbers as falsehood, Reddy claimed that the government implemented 95 per cent of manifest promises in three years.

“Indeed, ours is the government that is only implementing welfare schemes as per a calendar and schedule," he asserted.

Those with the TD earlier are now with the YCP, which won local bodies polls with big mandate speaks volumes of corruption free and welfare governance.

Listing out calendar-wise schemes, the CM made it clear that his government is for welfare and development of all sections in the state. We spent Rs 55,000 crore for DBT scheme and Rs 17,305 crore for non DBT schemes.

