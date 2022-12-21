Andhra Celebrates CM Jagan Reddy’s Birthday with 500 Kg Cake

The ministers, public representatives and the YSRCP cadre in large numbers celebrated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday across the state on Tuesday.

Marking the occasion, they cut a huge cake weighing 500 kg opposite Sachivalayam-1 in Gollapudi of Vijayawada (rural) Mandal under Mylavaram constituency amid ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans raised by the party cadre.

Addressing the gathering, local MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad has termed CM Jagan Reddy as a “messiah" to the poor people in the state. He expressed his happiness in celebrating the party president’s birthday cheerfully.

The MLA wished the chief minister to celebrate many more birthdays with blessings from the people.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao(Vijayawada-West), Samineni Udaya Bhanu(Jaggaiahpet), Malladi Vishnu(Vijayawada-Central) and K Anil Kumar(Pamarru), Chief Minister’s programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram, Vijayawada City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshu, AP Fiber Corporation and Digital India Programme chairman P Gowtham Reddy, YSRCP Vijayawada-East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash, party senior leader Boppana Bhava Kumar and the party cadre in large number took part in the grand gala event.

