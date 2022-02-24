Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Directs Officials to Give Generous Loans to Farmers at Low Interest Rates

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed state officials to strengthen the cooperative sector and give generous loans to farmers. In a high-level review meeting held at his Tadepally Camp office, Reddy instructed the concerned officers to give loans at the lowest interest rates to the farming community.

The CM sought a proposed plan and directed the officials to switch to latest technologies to ensure transparent disbursal of the loans. Since the government accords top priority to push agriculture sector the cooperative societies, DCCBs and allied units should help farmers, he said.

Reddy also stressed on the need for a hassle-free mechanism to offer loans to the farming community without any chance for corruption, political intervention or recommendations. “It is time to use online services and create confidence among the farmers to get benefits," he said.

He also expressed confidence that linking up Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) with Rythu Bharosa Kendras would give immediate results of a speedy delivery of loans.

