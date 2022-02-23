Andhra Min Goutham Reddy Cremated with State Honours; CM Jagan Reddy Expresses Grief

Andhra Pradesh cabinet minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy was cremated with state honours at the Udayagiri’s Merits Engineering College in Nellore district. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife Bharathi, other cabinet ministers, YCP leaders, and others attended the cremation.

A huge number of people were seen showering flower petals to the flower-bedecked vehicle. Gautham Reddy died on February 21 due to cardiac arrest after a vain effort at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The body was shifted to Nellore from their Jubilee Hills residence for final rites and kept at their residence in Udayagiri in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, Krishnarjuna Reddy who returned from the US to Chennai and then flew to Nellore could not bear the loss of his father. Jagan Reddy expressed grief over the minister’s demise and consoled the bereaved family members.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.