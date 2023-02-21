Andhra Pradesh: Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu Likens His Anaparthy Campaign With Dandi March  

Former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu recently expressed anger at the state government for creating hurdles at every step for his campaign at Anaparthy in Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu addressed the scheduled meeting in Anaparthy on Friday from a public vehicle after his campaign vehicle was not allowed. Allegations were made that Naidu’s microphone was seized, power was disconnected in the area and also that police seized the generator, creating several hurdles for the meeting.

Walking down for over eight kilometres to reach Anaparthy, the TDP supremo launched an attack at CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and said, “This psycho chief minister has obstructed my visit to Anaparthy and the police who have given permission for the meeting in the morning are now saying that there is no permission. What will they say about this letter of permission for my meeting".

Invoking the Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom struggle, Chandrababu Naidu said, “the great Mahatma Gandhi had undertaken the Dandi march during the freedom movement and now I have undertaken the Anaparthy march, totally disobeying the unjustified decisions of the state government."

Pointing out that as the chief minister he had extended full cooperation to former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s ‘padayatra’ (foot march), Chandrababu said, “Did I create any obstructions to either Dr YSR or to CM Jagan?"

Sending a strong message to the police, Naidu said that once the TDP is back into power, cops will be taught a “fitting lesson".

“As a chief minister for 14 years, I have faced several humiliations," he said and termed Jagan as a “financial extremist". Every section of people is suffering in Jagan’s rule, Chandrababu said, pointing out to an incident wherein a baby died at Paderu and the parents had to carry the body on a two-wheeler for over 130 km.

“This is an example as to how the systems are destroyed," Chandrababu Naidu said, calling out to the people to remove the Jagan-led state government from power to “get rid of such problems". Naidu made it clear that he is not fighting to become the chief minister again, but to “save the state from the psycho rule".

