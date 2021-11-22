Andhra Pradesh Not to Have 3 Capitals? Jagan Govt Mulls Withdrawing Bill

The Jagan Reddy government on Monday decided to repeal the Bills that would allow Andhra Pradesh have three capitals. The advocate general has submitted the decision at the Andhra Pradesh high court.

Last year, the then governor, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, had signed two Bills - the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020 that involved setting up executive, legislative and judicial capitals at Vishakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kurnool respectively.

(details awaited)

