Andro Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Andro seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Keisham Ningthemjao Singh (INC), Thounaojam Shyamkumar (BJP), Lourembam Sanjoy Singh (NPP), Asheibam Bele Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 92.1%, which is 1.24% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Thounaojam Shyamkumar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Andro results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.7 Andro (एंड्रो) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal East district of Manipur. Andro is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 34355 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 16,706 were male and 17,646 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Andro in 2019 was: 1,056 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 33,075 eligible electors, of which 16,082 were male,16,993 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,289 eligible electors, of which 13,883 were male, 14,406 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Andro in 2017 was 105. In 2012, there were 61 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Thounaojam Shyamkumar of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Nimaichand Luwang of BJP by a margin of 8,161 which was 27.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 63.06% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Thounaojam Shyamkumar of TMC emerged victorious in this seat beating Alhaj Md Ahamed Ali of INC by a margin of 10,432 votes which was 41.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 67.94% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 7 Andro Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Andro are: Keisham Ningthemjao Singh (INC), Thounaojam Shyamkumar (BJP), Lourembam Sanjoy Singh (NPP), Asheibam Bele Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 92.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 90.86%, while it was 88.41% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Andro went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.7 Andro Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 44. In 2012, there were 36 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.7 Andro comprises of the following areas of Imphal East district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Andro constituency, which are: Lamlai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Wangkhem, Saikul. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Andro is approximately 727 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Andro is: 24°46’03.4"N 94°03’07.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Andro results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.