Another Breach of Privilege Motion: BJP Submits One Against Ajit Pawar for Calling Shinde Govt Anti-Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday moved a breach of privilege motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council against Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar for allegedly describing the state government as anti-Maharashtra.

A day earlier, breach of privilege motions were moved against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by BJP and Sena (UBT) leaders, respectively, over different remarks.

On Thursday, the BJP’s Pravin Darekar submitted a breach of privilege motion against Pawar, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, to deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

A day before the session began Ajit Pawar had said the Shinde-led state government was anti-Maharashtra as it was letting big-ticket investment projects go out of the state.

“Pawar has insulted the government which is formed by elected representatives. `We (opposition) will not attend the high-tea invitation of anti-Maharashtra government’ were the words of Ajit Pawar. Leader of Opposition in the Council was also sitting next to him," Darekar said.

“The high-tea invitation was from the government. Should we consider it an insult to all MLAs and MLCs who are part of this government? A person holding the post of Leader of Opposition should not have used such inappropriate and insulting words," the BJP leader added.

A serious note should be taken of the comments and action should be taken against them," he demanded.

Deputy chairperson Gorhe said a decision on the motion would be taken after March 8.

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha member Raut’s comments in Kolhapur where he called the “vidhimandal" (legislature) a “chormandal" (a body of thieves) had upset the lawmakers and a privilege motion was filed against him. The Assembly Speaker also formed a committee to hear it.

On the same day, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve submitted a breach of privilege notice against CM Shinde for allegedly referring to opposition legislators as “anti-national".

Referring to the opposition’s boycott on the customary tea party before the session, Shinde had said it saved him from having tea with “anti-nationals".

On Thursday, Shinde called jailed NCP leader and former minister Nawab Malik “anti-national" and refused to withdraw his earlier remark.

