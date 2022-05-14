'Anti-Hindu' Stance of Cong, Gehlot Govt 'Bias' on Agenda as BJP Top Brass Meet in Jaipur Next Week

Highlighting the “anti-Hindu" stance of the Congress and its allies, particularly in Rajasthan, the azaan row and the loudspeaker controversy are likely to come up for discussion when the top leadership of the BJP meets in Jaipur next week.

At the three-day conclave that begins on May 19, the BJP top brass will discuss and firm up a strategy for the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2023 as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This would be the party’s first such top-level meeting following its victory in recently held Uttar Pradesh elections.

The meet will be presided over by BJP chief JP Nadda and will be attended by all national office-bearers, general secretaries (organisation) and state party presidents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the meet virtually.

“Few other organisational meets will take place before the May 20 meet which is likely to be addressed virtually by PM Narendra Modi," said a senior leader.

On May 19, a meeting is scheduled between the party’s national general secretaries and JP Nadda. On May 21, the party’s state general secretaries (organisation) will hold a meeting.

The strategy to be outlined will include plans to highlight the “anti-Hindu" posture of the Congress as elections approach in states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in 2022 and 2023.

The focus would be on extending the seat count in states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh where the BJP is already in power, and wresting power in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

“Rajasthan will definitely be discussed at length given the series of communal violence cases and bias of the Ashok Gehlot government towards a particular community. We already had meetings on the state in the national capital, including one in Nadda’s house. This meet is likely to finalise the strategy for the state," added the party leader quoted above.

