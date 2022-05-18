Anti-Jagan Wave Sweeping Andhra, Claims Naidu in Rayalaseema Rally; Calls CM 'Tughlaq'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asserted that an “anti-Jagan Reddy wave" was sweeping the state over the government’s three years of “lawless policies".

Starting his three-day Rayalaseema ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign in Kadapa district, Naidu described the “massive response" to his tours as an indication of rising resentment against the YSRCP government. Jagan Reddy had destroyed the future of the youth and thrown their lives into darkness, he alleged.

Locals arrived in large numbers to welcome Naidu at Kazipet in the Mydukur assembly constituency. A big lineup of cars, bikes, and motorcycles accompanied his rally all through.

Advertisement

Naidu accused the CM of destroying the state with unchecked looting. “Liquor bottle worth Rs 60 is being sold for Rs. 200. Jagan Reddy’s own manufacturing and retailing was selling his own J-brands," he claimed

Chandrababu Naidu termed it a “shame" that people in border districts were going to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Odisha for buying liquor and fuel.

The TDP chief said that the “mad Tughlaq Jagan" was imposing taxes even on the boards of traders. “Garbage tax was being collected from shops, tomato price touched Rs. 100 per kg, the highest petrol, diesel, and gas prices in the country were seen in AP alone. Jagan Reddy has zero knowledge on how to rule the people," he said.

Condemning the YSRCP government’s policies, Naidu recalled how he had given unemployment allowance and created jobs in the private sector. “My struggle is only for your future. I am 72 years old now but I can work like a 27-year-old. I am more active than you. Except in sleep, I will use all other time for your sake," he vowed.

Naidu also attacked the state government over the crime situation, citing the “YS Viveka murder case". “Ganja and drug gangs are destroying the whole society. Land grabbers, encroachers, and anti-national elements are threatening all sections," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.