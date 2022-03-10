Home » News » Politics » Anugrah Narain Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Anugrah Narain Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

LiveStatus

-
-
AWAITED
Detailed Results

Live election result status of key candidate Anugrah Narain Singh of INC in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Anugrah Narain Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Advertisement
News18 Election Results Hub
Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:52 IST

Live election result status of key candidate Anugrah Narain Singh of INC in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Anugrah Narain Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Anugrah Narayan Singh has been a four-time MLA from Allahabad North Assembly constituency and was also the president of the Allahabad University. In 2017, he lost to the BJP candidate and is contesting from Allahabad North this time.

Allahabad NorthElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
INC
Anugrah Narain Singh
BSP
Sanjay Goswami
SP
Sandeep Yadav
BJP
Harshvardhan Bajpai
AIMIM
Mo. Ali
RVVP
Ratan Srivastava
ABSP
Rajeev Kumar Pandey
AAP
Sanjiv Mishra
IND
Anil
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Anugrah Narain Singh is 70 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 1.3 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Anugrah Narain Singh contesting on a INC ticket from Allahabad North constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 10, 2022, 06:52 IST