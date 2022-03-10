Anugrah Narain Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Anugrah Narain Singh of INC in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Anugrah Narain Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Anugrah Narayan Singh has been a four-time MLA from Allahabad North Assembly constituency and was also the president of the Allahabad University. In 2017, he lost to the BJP candidate and is contesting from Allahabad North this time.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Anugrah Narain Singh is 70 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 1.3 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Anugrah Narain Singh contesting on a INC ticket from Allahabad North constituency.

