Anupama Rawat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Anupama Rawat of INC in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Anupama Rawat has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 07:05 IST

National general secretary of Congress’s women wing Anupama Rawat intends to enter the Uttarakhand assembly from Haridwar Rural seat, which her father and former chief minister Harish Rawat lost in the 2017 election. However, Rawat and her daughter Anupama continue to connect with the constituency but winning a seat remains a challenge. In the past four assembly elections, Haridwar Rural was twice won by the Bahujan Samaj Party and BJP. Here Anupama is pitted against BJP cabinet minister Yatishwaranand. Nonetheless, Anupama is the only candidate in the Congress who managed a party ticket besides her father.

Haridwar RuralElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
INC
Anupama Rawat
BSP
Muhammad Yunus
BJP
Yatishwaranand
NBEP
Aslam
UKD
Upender Singh Malik
AIMIM
Zulfikar Ansari
AAP
Naresh Sharma
ASPKR
Pankaj Kumar Saini
NYDS
Rupesh Kumar
RWJPS
Rekha Devi
SP
Sajid Ali
IND
Balram
IND
Mubarak
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Anupama Rawat is 38 years of age and her educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. She has declared total assests of Rs 13.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 20.1 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Anupama Rawat contesting on a INC ticket from Haridwar Rural constituency.

first published: March 10, 2022, 07:05 IST