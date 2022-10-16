Anurag Thakur Takes ‘Italy-Italia’ Jibe at Sonia, AAP Gujarat Chief for 'Insulting' PM Modi, His Mother

In poll-bound Gujarat, the war of words has been intensified with Union Minister Anurag Thakur slamming Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and AAP’s Gujarat unit head Gopal Italia without taking their names for allegedly “insulting" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother.

Thakur alleged earlier an “Italian woman" (apparently referring to Sonia Gandhi) used to “insult" Prime Minister Narendra Modi now an Italia (Goapl Italia) is insulting his mother.

The BJP leader also claimed there is a “huge BJP wave" in Gujarat and “this time we are going to break all previous records".

“Earlier an Italian woman used to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi now an Italia is insulting his mother. Gujarat did not accept this insult earlier it will not accept it now. Gujarat will give a befitting reply," news agency PTI reported quoting Thakur.

“With the blessings of the people here, Modi ji came to power in 2014 and 2019 with path-breaking majority. In 2024 also, Narendra Modi ji is going to come with 400-plus seats," he said.

The AAP’s Gujarat president has been under the BJP fire for the past few days over his comments. He was detained for nearly three hours by the Delhi Police on Thursday after he appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with his alleged comments against PM Modi.

A video surfaced on Twitter where Italia is purportedly heard mocking PM Modi’s 100-year-old mother Hiraba.

The BJP, which is seeking to return to power again after 27 years in the government, is organising ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’ from October 12 to October 20 on five routes. ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’ was also taken out by the party in 2002 under the leadership of then chief minister Narendra Modi, and then before the assembly elections in 2017. This time, the 5,734-km Yatra aims to cover 144 of the state’s 182 assembly constituencies during which more than 145 public meetings will be held.

(With PTI inputs)

