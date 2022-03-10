Aonla Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Aonla seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ram Singh Maurya (AAP), Pt. Radha Krishan Sharma (SP), Laxman Prasad (BSP), Dharmpal Singh (BJP), Devendra Maithil (IND), Omveer (INC), Mueenuddin (ASPKR), Jeeraj Singh (IND), Shivadas Verma (VIP), Makkhan (BJMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.5%, which is 1.53% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dharm Pal Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.126 Aonla (आंवला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Aonla is part of Aonla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 349275 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,89,563 were male and 1,59,711 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aonla in 2019 was: 843 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,38,712 eligible electors, of which 1,63,247 were male,1,34,822 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,48,283 eligible electors, of which 1,39,353 were male, 1,08,926 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aonla in 2017 was 200. In 2012, there were 179 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dharm Pal Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Sidhraj Singh of SP by a margin of 3,546 which was 1.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 34.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dharm Pal Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahipal Singh Yadav of SP by a margin of 4,408 votes which was 2.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.85% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 126 Aonla Assembly segment of the 24. Aonla Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Aonla Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aonla Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Aonla are: Ram Singh Maurya (AAP), Pt. Radha Krishan Sharma (SP), Laxman Prasad (BSP), Dharmpal Singh (BJP), Devendra Maithil (IND), Omveer (INC), Mueenuddin (ASPKR), Jeeraj Singh (IND), Shivadas Verma (VIP), Makkhan (BJMP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.97%, while it was 66.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Aonla went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.126 Aonla Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 318. In 2012, there were 271 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.126 Aonla comprises of the following areas of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Aonla, 2 Aliganj, 3 Siroli, Aonla NPP and Siroli Nagar Panchayat of 3 Aonla Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Aonla constituency, which are: Milak, Meerganj, Bithari Chainpur, Badaun, Bisauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Aonla is approximately 500 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aonla is: 28°21’36.4"N 79°08’47.8"E.

