AP: YSRCP MLA Sits in Drain to Protest Against Negligence of Civic Authorities

As a new way of protest, a ruling party MLA in Andhra Pradesh registered his protest on a pending public problem by sitting in the drainage. The incident took place in Ummareddy Gunta locality of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, MLA of Nellore Rural, has been visiting each household under his constituency for the past two and half months to solve various problems they have been facing. As part of his programme, when he visited the Ummareddy Gunta locality, he noticed the drainage problem which has been pending for the past three years though he gave instructions to the officials concerned.

Surprising everyone, without expressing his anger toward the officials, he registered his protest by sitting in the drainage. According to the local people, the MLA has always been at the forefront of solving public problems. According to them, he brought eyesight to a woman with better treatment and he came to help a person who has been suffering from health problems well before the ambulance reached the doorstep of the patient. His latest sit-in protest in the drainage may become an eye-opener to the officials concerned with solving the problems without any delay.

Advertisement

This is not the first case where a public representative belonging to the ruling party swung into action to solve public problems. For instance, on June 18, 2021, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar reached the headquarters of the power company at Motijheel. Here he sought information from the authorities about the complaints of tripping taking place in Bhopal. He was then told by the officials that tripping takes place due to an increase in load and birds. After learning this, Minister Tomar left the headquarters and saw a bird’s nest on the transformer in front of Moti Lake in Bhopal. Then he ordered a ladder and climbed the transformer in front of everyone and removed the bushes from there.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.