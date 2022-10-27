'Apologise as Woman and Human Being', Kanimozhi Tells BJP's Khushbu Over DMK Leader's Derogatory Remarks

Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi on Friday said “as a woman and human being" she was apologising to actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar for a party functionary’s derogatory remarks against women leaders of the saffron party. She said she was doing so as her party and chief minister MK Stalin did not stand for such comments.

The DMK functionary, identified as Saidai Sadiq, made abusive and derogatory remarks against women leaders of the state BJP unit. In a video shared far and wide on social media, he is heard mocking Khushbu and three other BJP leaders — actors Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gowthami — calling them “items" and saying the BJP was depending on “actresses" for making inroads into Tamil Nadu.

Sundar put out a tweet questioning the DMK if this was what Stalin stood for. She tagged both him and Kanimozhi, asking if this was the new Dravidian model under the CM and if men who insulted the “womb of a woman" could be called followers of ‘Kalaignar’, a popular name for legendary former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Responding to Sundar’s tweet, Kanimozhi apologised to the BJP leader and said such comments could never be tolerated “irrespective of whoever did it". She also said she was able to say this openly only because her leader, Stalin, and her party “don’t condone this".

This is not the first time Sadiq has stoked controversy. In the past, too, he has made derogatory remarks against state BJP chief K Annamalai. In this instance, he made remarks against women leaders at a public meeting also attended by IT minister Mano Thangaraj.

Stalin, the brother of Kamimozhi and DMK chief, has expressed his disapproval for unsavoury comments and actions by his party members in the past.

Earlier this month at a party meeting, Stalin had told his party members and workers that they were giving him “sleepless nights". He also compared himself to a drum “beaten on both sides". “The party has been subjected to ridicule and shame because of the behaviour of some," he was quoted as saying in a report published by NDTV.

Only recently, the DMK had to suspend its senior leader and spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan from the primary membership of the party over comments about political ally Congress.

