Home » News » Politics » Aradhana Mishra, Mona Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Aradhana Mishra, Mona Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

LiveStatus

-
-
AWAITED
Detailed Results

Live election result status of key candidate Aradhana Mishra, Mona of INC in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Aradhana Mishra, Mona has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Advertisement
News18 Election Results Hub
Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:52 IST

Live election result status of key candidate Aradhana Mishra, Mona of INC in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Aradhana Mishra, Mona has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Aradhana Mishra, also known as Mona Mishra, is the daughter of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari. She is the incumbent MLA from Rampur Khas Assembly seat in Pratapgarh, one of the seven who won from the Congress in 2017. The Congress has once again fielded her from Rampur Khas with the aim of retaining the constituency.

Rampur KhasElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
INC
Aradhana Mishra, Mona
BJP
Nagesh Pratap Singh Alias Chhote Sarkar
BSP
Bankelal Patel
AAP
Ajeet
ADBPA
Awadhesh
RRP
Karan Alis Karan Bahadur Singh
LKD
Durgesh Kumar
SRVBP
Ravindra Kumar
BJMP
Ramraj Saroj
JDU
Lalji
MAP
Samay Nath
SHS
Surendra Singh
IND
Kuldeep Singh
IND
Devendr Pratap
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Aradhana Mishra, Mona is 47 years of age and her educational qualifications are: Graduate. She has declared total assests of Rs 34.1 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Aradhana Mishra, Mona contesting on a INC ticket from Rampur Khas constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 10, 2022, 06:52 IST