'Are Elections Peaceful in Kerala, Bengal?' CM Yogi Defends 'Alert' for UP, Says Akhilesh 'Always Sleeping'

Reiterating his ‘warning’ of Uttar Pradesh becoming like Kerala, West Bengal, or Kashmir if the BJP was not reelected, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said he had ‘alerted’ the people of the state ahead of the assembly elections.

In response to the backlash over his remark that Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath told ANI in an interview that people were coming from Bengal and spreading anarchy in UP. “For this, it was necessary to alert people against it saying that ‘be alert - the security, respect that you are getting, people have come to disrupt that and do not let that happen’. It was my responsibility to alert people," he said.

Earlier, ahead of the first phase of elections, Adityanath had said that the state “can become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal if voters make a mistake". Opposition leaders, including Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had slammed Adityanath, saying that if UP turned into Kerala as the CM feared, it would enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standard and have a harmonious society in which people would not be murdered in the name of religion and caste.

However, Adityanath highlighted incidents of post-election violence in West Bengal following the state’s Assembly elections last year, saying, “I’d like to know if elections in Bengal are held in such a peaceful manner. Bengal recently held Vidhan Sabah elections, during which BJP workers were tortured. Booths were apprehended. Anarchy had reached its apex. A number of people were killed. In Kerala, the situation was similar. Where else has such violence and political upheaval occurred than in these two states?"

The chief minister said the first phase of UP elections had been completed in a peaceful manner, and that riots used to take place earlier. “Anarchy was spread. Crime was at its peak," he told ANI.

Adityanath said no riots had taken place during the last 5 years in the state, when asked about allegations of minorities being unsafe in the state.

The Chief Minister stated that his government works with the goal of providing security and prosperity to all, and that no community is appeased.

He asked whether any obstacles were erected in the celebration of festivals over the course of five years. “If Hindu festivals were peaceful, Muslims also celebrated festivals in a peaceful manner. When Hindus are at peace, Muslims are at peace as well. Muslims are safe because Hindus are safe. We provide security for all, prosperity for all, and respect for all, but we do not appease anyone," Adityanath said.

In a veiled attack on the previous Samajwadi Party government, Adityanath called such incidents of discrimination against minority communities the “greatest mockery of democracy."

He said that in a democracy, there could be no greater mockery of democracy than a government that disrespected the views of the public sentiments, distributed government schemes by looking at their faces, discriminated on caste, creed, and religion.

“I can say that 15 crore people in UP, the double engine government is giving double dose ration to the people," the UP chief minister added. “Where was this money going before?" he questioned, referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

When asked about the use of state funds during his tenure, Adityanath stated that Akhilesh did not have time to think about these issues because he was too busy sleeping and dreaming. The chief minister said that Akhilesh ji would not have these figures, and he did not even want to keep them because he lacked the time.

According to Adityanath, only when Akhilesh was away from his friend circle, sleeping and dreaming, would he have time to think about these things. “As a result, he cannot have this information. To obtain this information, he would have to hire someone in front of whom he would place these numbers and force him to mug up. He is the son of a prominent figure. He sleeps 12 hours a day, spends 6 hours a day with his friend circle, and spends the rest of his time on other things," he said.

When asked about allegations of the BJP misusing investigative agencies against the opposition during elections, Adityanath ruled out the involvement of the party, citing cases of disproportionate asset against Akhilesh.

“A case of disproportionate assets has been filed against Akhlesh ji. Did this happen during the BJP’s reign? The BJP was not in power at the federal or state levels in 2013. There are more charges pending against him. Was it because of the BJP? he said.

Adityanath, referring to income tax raids at SP MLC in December last year, said all the money that is now being used for people’s welfare was taken by Akhilesh’s associates, referring to them as “ittar wale mitra" (perfume traders), and that these people took Uttar Pradesh’s money abroad.

