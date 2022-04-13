Armed With Law & Order Situation as Weapon, BJP Gears Up for Bengal Battle 2.0 But TMC Isn't Worried

The electoral battle may be over in Bengal but the BJP is sharpening its claws once again to corner Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and this time, their latest weapon is the failing law and order situation in the state.

From the Rampurhat carnage to the alleged rape in Hashkhali, sources in the BJP say the party has plans to launch an aggressive campaign on the deteriorating situation in the state.

In the last one month, more than five cases have been handed over to the CBI on the direction of the court and this too has given the BJP the much-needed fillip to attack the TMC.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP vice-president, said: “People have lost faith in this government. They know police will not do anything and that’s why they are reaching courts. Mamata Banerjee should resign."

The BJP is also keen that Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has sought a report on the incidents and been critical of the government, exercise his power and suggest President’s Rule in the state.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said: “The Governor has been tweeting about this and criticising the lawlessness but now we think he should use his powers." On Tuesday, BJP supporters protested in front of the Raj Bhawan demanding President’s Rule.

The TMC, meanwhile, is not worried about the saffron party’s offensive. Insiders say if the BJP pushes for President’s Rule, the move will work in favour of Banerjee’s party by getting it sympathy from voters.

TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, during his campaign in Ballygunge, had clearly stated: “If you are planning President’s Rule then I can guarantee that while in 2021 we got more votes than in 2014, this time we will cross 250."

Analyst are also of the view that the BJP seems to have moved from the polarisation plank to focus on law and order but how far the party goes with its demand for President’s Rule is a battle that time will decide.

