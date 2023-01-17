'Sir Pe Baith Jaate L-G': Armed with Jibes on Teachers' Tour Row, Kejriwal Enters AAP vs BJP Arena | Top Quotes

Amid a tumultuous Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal addressed the House on Tuesday where he lashed out at the Opposition BJP and Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena over his alleged interference in government proceedings and the issue of teacher training in Finland.

After a stormy session on Monday, where the AAP led a protest march to the L-G’s office, BJP MLAs on Tuesday protested in the House and demanded Kejriwal’s resignation over corruption allegations. Six BJP MLAs were marshalled out and two others, including Leader of Opposition R S Bidhuri, left in protest.

Kejriwal addressed the House following which it was adjourned until 2 pm.

Top quotes:

“I told the L-G that you are using the same language as the viceroy: ‘you bloody Indians you don’t know how to govern’…L-G is saying ‘you bloody Indians, you don’t know how to govern," Kejriwal alleged.

“L-G told me that it is because of him that BJP won 104 seats in the MCD else BJP would not have won even 10," alleged Kejriwal as he addressed the House.

Claiming that the L-G was stricter than a teacher, Kejriwal said, “my teachers never checked my homework the way the L-G is checking my files: spelling is wrong, comma is not here etc."

Lashing out at the L-G, Kejriwal said, “Begani shaadi mei abdulla diwana…kaun hai L-G, kahan se aa gaya LG ? Humare sar pe baith jaate hain L-G" (Who is the L-G, where did he come from? He is sitting on our heads).

The Supreme Court has said that L-G does not have any independent decision-making power, he further added. “SC orders are binding. L-G argued that he is the administrator and has supreme powers."

Stating that he views the children of Delhi the same as his own children, Kejriwal said, “So many BJP MPs and MLAs have studied abroad. Did their parents do any cost benefit analysis?…I don’t object to that. I object to the mindset of not allowing children of the poor to get good education. L-G saab has the same mindset."

“If CM and education minister decide that teachers will go for training in Finland, that should be the end of the matter," said Kejriwal. “L-G sent objections on the file not once but twice. This means when it goes for the third time, he will object again. The intent is bad. They don’t want to send teachers to Finland," he said.

Addressing the House, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, “I’m unhappy that BJP MLAs are not in the floor of the House. There is a discussion in the entire country on this serious issue of whether elected government should govern or one nominated person." He further added, “Neither their nor our government is permanent. Tomorrow, if God wills, we may have a government in the center and our L-G also…We respect the will of the people, democracy and constitution."

