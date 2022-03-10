Home » News » Politics » Arvind Kumar Singh Gope Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Arvind Kumar Singh Gope Election Result 2022

Live election result status of key candidate Arvind Kumar Singh Gope of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Arvind Kumar Singh Gope has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:51 IST

A former minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, Arvind Singh Gope is contesting from the Daryabad Assembly seat in Barabanki. Singh has been an MLA from Ramnagar, but this time, the SP has fielded Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai from Ramnagar and Arvind Singh Gope has been fielded from Daryabad. He faces opposition from the royal family of Daryabad in his electoral quest.

DariyabadElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
SP
Arvind Kumar Singh Gope
INC
Chitra Verma
BSP
Jagprasad Rawat
BJP
Satish Chandra Sharma
AAP
Kunwar Mukesh Pratap Singh
ASPKR
Gopi Chandra
SDU
Deepak Rajput
AIMIM
Mubashshir Ahmad
RKKD
Ram Ji Tiwari
IND
Ritesh Kumar Singh
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Arvind Kumar Singh Gope is 56 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 1.9 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Arvind Kumar Singh Gope contesting on a SP ticket from Dariyabad constituency.

