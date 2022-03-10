Arya Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Arya Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anuj Kumar Shukla (AAP), Guddi Dixit (RVLP), Amitabh Bajpai (SP), Pramod Kumar (INC), Suresh Awasthi (BJP), Toni Jaiswal (BSP), Pawan Kumar Tiwari (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 50.76%, which is -2.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Amitabh Bajpai of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Arya Nagar results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.214 Arya Nagar (आर्य नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Arya Nagar is part of Kanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 277725 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,51,418 were male and 1,26,301 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arya Nagar in 2019 was: 834 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,27,321 eligible electors, of which 1,54,277 were male,1,24,783 female and 38 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,52,497 eligible electors, of which 1,40,606 were male, 1,11,885 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Arya Nagar in 2017 was 67. In 2012, there were 37 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Amitabh Bajpai of SP won in this seat defeating Salil Vishnoi of BJP by a margin of 5,723 which was 3.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 48.14% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Salil Vishnoi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jitendra Bahadur Singh of SP by a margin of 15,411 votes which was 12.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.73% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 214 Arya Nagar Assembly segment of the 43. Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Satyadev Pachauri of BJP won the Kanpur Parliament seat defeating Sriprakash Jaiswal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kanpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Arya Nagar are: Anuj Kumar Shukla (AAP), Guddi Dixit (RVLP), Amitabh Bajpai (SP), Pramod Kumar (INC), Suresh Awasthi (BJP), Toni Jaiswal (BSP), Pawan Kumar Tiwari (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 50.76%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 52.86%, while it was 49.79% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Arya Nagar went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.214 Arya Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 249. In 2012, there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.214 Arya Nagar comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 1, 26, 29, 52, 54, 55, 62, 69, 72, 76, 78, 89, 91, 94, 99, 102, 105, 106, 108, 110 in Kanpur (Municipal Corporation), Central Railway Colony (OG) – Ward No. 111 and Rawatpur Station Yard (OG) – Ward No. 112 of 2 Kanpur Sadar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Arya Nagar constituency, which are: Sishamau, Govindnagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Unnao. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Arya Nagar is approximately 11 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Arya Nagar is: 26°28’21.0"N 80°21’28.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Arya Nagar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.