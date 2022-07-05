As BJP Finds 'Permanent Address' in the Northeast, Party Launches Push for 100% Strike Rate in 2024 Battle

The BJP has found a “permanent address" in the Northeast, Union Home Minister and senior leader Amit Shah said at the party’s National Executive meeting, enthusing leaders and workers from the region in attendance at the event.

The BJP National Executive meeting was held in Hyderabad, Telangana as the party hopes to expand its footprint in southern India, but there’s equal emphasis on making electoral gains in the Northeast. From Himanta Biswa Sharma to Pema Khandu, all BJP Chief Ministers from the Northeast attended the conclave.

In his address on the political resolution at the conference, Amit Shah said the Northeast region will be rid of all its problems by 2024, the year for next Lok Sabha elections.

In a major step in March this year, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had removed Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from 15 police station areas in seven districts of Nagaland, 15 police station areas in six districts of Manipur and 23 districts entirely and one district partially in Assam.

Additionally, Assam and Meghalaya had signed a historic agreement in New Delhi to end their border dispute which dates back 50 years.

Speaking to News18 on Amit Shah’s address, BJP MLA in Manipur Rajkumar Imo Singh, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, said: “Previously, it was difficult to reach out to central leaders. We had to beg. But now, things are drastically different. In the BJP, everything is streamlined. The way special emphasis has been given to Northeast in the BJP National Executive Committee meeting makes us proud."

Echoing similar sentiments, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu told News18: “In the recently held BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad, a lot of emphasis has been given to the Northeast region. It’s a proud moment for us."

“We have seen tremendous change in the Northeast in the last eight years from development, connectivity, employment, sports to bringing down insurgency. Cumulatively, these eight years have brought more for the Northeast than the period post-Independence. People of the Northeast have also shown full faith in the BJP and PM Narendra Modi," he added.

Sources said the party is planning to increase political activity in the region while pushing for maximum development projects.

With Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland heading to polls next year, the party is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the half-time test on the road to General Elections the year after. States in the Northeast region have 26 seats in the Lok Sabha and sources said the saffron party is looking for a 100% strike rate.

