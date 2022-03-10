As BJP Set for Historic Win in UP, PM Modi Likely to Address Cadre at BJP HQ in Delhi Today

With the BJP making a comeback in Uttar Pradesh and displaying a strong show in other states too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the cadre and interact with senior leaders at party’s national headquarters in New Delhi later today.

According to BJP sources, the PM is expected to have a strategy session later with senior leaders to review the performance of the party.

In the evening, the PM is likely to address the cadre as the BJP appears to be winning four out of five states.

A win in Uttar Pradesh is being considered quite significant for the BJP as it was being treated asthe semi-final for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The state has been sending the highest number of BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 and 2019 General Elections.

Considering the importance of the state, Modi has been leading from the front during the Uttar Pradesh assembly election campaigns.

“It is historical that UP is set to elect the incumbent government. The people have reposed faith in PM Modi and in administration of Yogi Adityanath. We told in the beginning as well that we will win with an absolute majority," said Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary, when asked about the results.

Senior leaders will most likely be present at the headquarters including party president JP Nadda, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur.

The Prime Minister is also expected to be felicitated for the good show by the party.

