As Congress Expands Hindutva Plank, BJP Begins Dalit Outreach for Ambedkar Anniversary

Days after the Congress party tried to put its house in order by organizing a meeting for mission 2023, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has begun preparations to counter the grand old party’s maneuvers.

While Congress put up a show of unity, making MPCC chief Kamal Nath as the party’s face for 2023 assembly polls, and issued orders for observing Ramnavmi on April 10 and Hanuman Jayanti on April 16 with full fervor and devotion, the BJP raced to further its dalit outreach programme.

The saffron party has announced a series of events on April 14 to observe Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar birth anniversary.

BJP state head VD Sharma on Thursday accused the Congress party of “cheating" BR Ambedkar. “Various Congress misbehavior with Dr Ambedkar are registered in the history," said Sharma.

“The Congress party only politicises Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary for vote bank," Sharma added.

“The party is holding a social justice week that will continue till April 20 with events related to PMAY, ‘Har Ghar Nal se Jal’, farmers’ meetings, event on Jyotiba Phule day, Covid-19 awareness, honour of Swachhta workers and so on," he said.

“Events will be organised on April 14 on the personality and life of Dr Ambedkar," Sharma said.

On the other hand, Congress said that it has not issued any circular for the occasion but will do the same in a day or two.

Even party MLA Arif Masood has recently put the own party in the dock questioning why the official circular missed events like Dr Ambedkar birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, there is also no such preparations going on from the BJP side in Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar. Mhow has a glorious memorial built in the memory of the dalit icon. There is no such meeting held for April 14 event, a local BJP leader from Mhow said. BJP MP Tejaswi Surya is expected to visit the cantonment town on April 14, sources said.

As a policy shift, the BJP has been wooing SC-ST communities in the recent past.

Rajesh Wankhede the secretary of Dr Baba Sahab Janmbhumi Mhow (trust) said, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouahn will offer tributes at the memorial on April 14 and the main event is organized at Jamboorrie Maidan in Bhopal. Besides as part of yearly events, Bauddh seers will hold Dhamm Deshna in Mhow on April 12, Bhim Ratna award will be hosted on April 13 with art and culture event and April 14 will see Guard of Honour to Dr Ambedkar, prayers, a rally and other events. Around two lakh devotees are expected to visit the site. MPCC chief Kamal Nath or Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh is expected to visit Mhow on April 14."

