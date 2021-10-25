As Lalu Returns to Patna After 3 Years, Son Tej Pratap Terms Oppn Leaders ‘Jackals’, Warns Them to Beware of ‘Lion’

After the return of RJD chief Lalu Prasad to Bihar on Sunday, his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav attacked leaders of ruling NDA, terming them “jackals".

Uploading a photograph of Lalu Prasad and himself on Twitter, he, in a Hindi post, said: “Inform jackals (‘gidarh’) to avoid going outside their houses as lion has arrived in Bihar."

He claimed that the ruling party has tried every possible method to shut the voice of the people of Bihar, but “truth can be victimised but cannot be defeated".

As Lalu Prasad arrived in Patna after almost after four years, he was received by Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh, Shivanand Tiwari, Shyam Rajak, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, Reet Lal Yadav and many other senior RJD leaders at the airport.

Lalu Prasad was in campaign mode. He was wearing green cap on the head and green towel on the shoulder apart from facial mask. As large number of party supporters also assembled at the airport, he did not react with media persons.

Escorted by Tejashwi and Tej Pratap and other senior leaders to a waiting SUV, he headed towards the residence of wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

