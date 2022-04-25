As Maharashtra Loudspeaker Row Intensifies, Here’s a Timeline of Key Moments

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has summoned an all-party meet on Monday amid a controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places.

Several senior leaders including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray are expected to skip the meet.

Advertisement

The controversy over loudspeaker use has been brewing in the state over the past few days ever since MNS leader Raj Thackeray objected to azaan (Muslim call for prayer) through loudspeakers from mosques.

Last week, amid the ongoing controversy, the Maharashtra government had started looking at framing the rules for use of loudspeakers at religious places.

Here is a timeline of key events.

On April 18 Nashik police commissioner issued an order in which all the religious places were asked to seek permission for using loudspeakers by 3 May, 2021. The order stated that stringent action will be taken against those found violating the order after the deadline.

Reacting to the order, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 19 asked the Hindu community to “wait till May 3" and then play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques that “don’t take down the loudspeakers" for relaying Azaan. The MNS chief said “if the use of loudspeakers continues then they (Muslims) will also have to listen to our prayers on loudspeakers".

Soon after, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil stated that guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places will be issued. “We have kept an eye on the law and order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who try to disturb the peace in the state," the minister said.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, on April 22 had said they were firm on their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, the personal residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

Amravati MP and her husband were held on April 23 and booked for “promoting enmity between different groups" under a case registered at Khar police station.

The MNS chief is scheduled to hold a meeting with the party’s top leaders at his residence on April 26. During the meeting, a strategy will be prepared on the issues of 3 May ultimatum on loudspeakers. (With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.