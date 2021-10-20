As Sasikala Tries to Wrest Control of AIADMK, EPS Slams Her for Claiming to be ‘General Secretary’

AIADMK Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has lashed out at VK Sasikala after she claimed stake to the legacy of the party that has completed 50 years. “Sasikala will face legal action for claiming to be General Secretary of the AIADMK. Sasikala is not a member of AIADMK and her statements hold no relevance. The current leadership of AIADMK is the one recognised by court," Palaniswami said.

His statement comes a day after Sasikala addressed herself as the AIADMK general secretary in a letter to the party cadre, and urged them to unite and work towards re-establishing the party.

Sasikala is attempting to wrest control from the ruling combine of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, who held the fort in her absence while she was serving her four-year-term in jail in the disproportionate asset case.

Sasikala now wants to return to the helm of affairs in AIADMK. While Panneerselvam’s position is ambivalent, Palaniswami has indicated that he would not exit the helm without a fight.

In the coming weeks, the AIADMK’s senior leadership is expected to face a rattle as Sasikala might attempt to woo loyalists—MLAs and senior party functionaries identified and nurtured by her over the years.

Amid all the drama, the DMK has fortified its political and administrative presence, making it an even more formidable for the AIADMK.

