As Suspense Brews Over New Cabinet, Yogi Adityanath Invites Probable Ministers to Tea Ahead of Swearing-In

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called probable ministers for tea and breakfast on Friday morning. Those who have been invited to tea include Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, Brajesh Pathak, Jai Pratap Singh, Satish Mahana, Jitin Prasada, Suresh Khanna and Shrikant Sharma.

The list of ministers is yet to be finalised in the BJP legislative party meeting today at 4pm, where MLAs are expected to elect Yogi Adityanath as their leader.

A marathon meeting was also held in Delhi on Wednesday regarding the new cabinet of the Yogi government. Central observers Amit Shah and Raghuvar Das have reached Lucknow with the final list.

A total of 61 or more ministers may take oath but 25-30 new faces will be part of the cabinet, according to sources. Some 45-50 potential ministers have been called for tea. In this list, 15-20 have been ministers in the first term of the Yogi government. Besides, 25-30 will be part of the cabinet for the first time.

Sources further said around 50 ministers can take oath along with Yogi Adityanath on March 25. Nearly 20 can become ministers again.

Apart from this, some leaders who lost in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election may also get a chance. Yogi 2.0 may accommodate members from the Jat community as well. Along with this, preference will also be given to Kashi, Braj and Awadh region.

