As Udayanidhi Stalin Joins Father's Cabinet, Will Family & Films Eclipse Tamil Nadu's Son-Rise?

Son-rise in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has instilled renewed energy and vigour in the ranks, say leaders of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party on the induction of Udayanidhi Stalin in his father MK Stalin’s cabinet.

The junior Stalin was sworn in as a cabinet minister in the auspicious hour between 9:15 am and 10:15 am on the penultimate day of the Tamil month of ‘Karthigai’, which is also considered very propitious.

It is interesting to note that an ‘auspicious time’ was chosen for Udayanidhi’s induction though his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has maintained that he is an atheist in line with the DMK’s ideals. However, party insiders say Udayanidhi’s mother Durga Stalin and uncle Sabreeshan are firm believers and wanted the ‘gods’ to favour his elevation into the state cabinet.

“There is a heightened sense of enthusiasm that the younger generation is part of the decision-making process," DMK spokesperson Manuraj Shunmugasundaram told News18 when asked about the mood in the camp.

He added that the party has taken the “right decision at the right time". Around half of Tamil Nadu’s population is aged below 45 but there are not enough youngsters in key decision-making positions.

“In the next election, there will be close to 15% first-time voters (18-25 age bracket) and for any party to connect with the younger generation it is important to have young blood in positions of power. It will not only connect with them but also help set new agendas on various aspects like climate change and gender justice which are important issues today," Shunmugasundaram added.

Udayanidhi Stalin is the DMK MLA elected from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. As a cabinet minister now, Udayanidhi has further concretized himself as the heir apparent to his family’s political legacy while proving himself to be the ‘it choice’. It has also highlighted how the party felt the need to fast-track Udayanidhi’s elevation to garner more support among the younger cadre.

“His induction as a minister has brought us new hope. We are all very happy that the new generation is getting a lot more responsibility at the party. Udayanidhi’s induction will inject a lot more youth power while keeping the Dravidian model intact," said Salma, spokesperson of the DMK, to News18.

The clamour for Udayanidhi Stalin’s elevation to a formal position in the Stalin-led government had been getting louder over the past year with several DMK legislators and close to half a dozen ministers openly seeking his induction. But Stalin had delayed the process keeping in mind constant barbs of “dynastic politics" that the opposition had been targeting the DMK for.

But DMK leaders say there is no doubt that the 45-year-old legislator is “politically ready".

“He is not only politically ready but also worked his way up the ladder with sheer hard work and passion. He has great charisma and people flock to listen to him or intent with him. What else would a leader want? He has it in his blood and we all look forward to working more closely with him," said a DMK minister when asked whether Udayanidhi was politically ready.

“Look at my report card speak, not my birth certificate. It is for the people of Chepauk to decide." Leaders say this statement by Udayanidhi won hearts.

Udayanidhi is also closely associated with the film industry, owning film company Red Giant Movies besides being a successful actor. It is believed that though Udayanidhi’s elevation had been in the work for a few months now, the legislator wanted to complete his film commitments before donning the politician’s role.

“Tamil Nadu has a history of having the finest politicians who are also movie stars and they sparkle in their political careers. Udayanidhi Stalin is no less," said a close confidante of the leader.

Sumanth C Raman, political analyst based in Chennai, however, sees Udayanidhi’s induction as “uneventful" for the DMK. “The era of strong leaders in DMK is gradually coming to an end and they are being replaced by family loyalists. So the elevation of Udayanidhi will be uneventful within the DMK… Hopefully he will remain grounded and focus on his work."

Asked about the family and party choosing an auspicious date and time for the spectacle, Raman said: “That has been the case in the past too. The rationalism dialogue is only for public consumption."

