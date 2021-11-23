Asaduddin Owaisi is Samajwadi Party Agent: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Issuing a strict warning against those trying to instigate hatred and riots in the State, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government has prioritised the maintenance of strict law and order system as a result of which Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a ‘riot-free’ State.

Addressing the ‘Booth President’s Conference’ at the inauguration of the district headquarters office in Kanpur, Adityanath said, “Earlier there used to be riots every third or fourth day in the State, but now Uttar Pradesh has the identity of a ‘riot-free’ State. On this occasion, I will ask the followers of ‘Chacha jaan’ (Owaisi) and ‘Abba jaan’ to listen carefully. If you spoil the atmosphere by provoking the feelings of the State, then the government knows how to deal with it strictly."

He said that Owaisi was trying to instigate people by becoming an agent of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and he should keep in mind that now the government is not backing the riots, but the government now runs the bulldozers on the mafia. “Uttar Pradesh is no longer a mafia-dominated State," CM Yogi remarked.

The Chief Minister went on to say that the area of Kanpur and Bundelkhand holds important significance, because in the first war of independence (1857), both Jhansi and Bithoor played a crucial role.

“This area could have gained recognition with the presence of natural resources, however, the previous governments looted it and hollowed it out, but today under the leadership of the Prime Minister, this area is progressing towards development," the CM said.

Criticising the opposition for trading in politics of lies, the Chief Minister said that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and all our workers served the nation selflessly amid the Covid-19 peak, the other political parties chose to save themselves and left the public to their fate. “We worked to save people amid the pandemic by the provision of free testing, free vaccines and free ration. Sankat ka Saathi, Bharatiya Janata Party," added the CM.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday asserted that PM Modi has done more for farmers than any farmer leader and targeted the opposition parties, alleging that they believe in family rule and not democracy.

Addressing the convention of booth presidents at Kanpur, Nadda said: “Many people become leaders of farmers but if someone has done anything for the farmers, it is Modi. Every BJP worker served poor families during the coronavirus period."

“We get the votes cast for the nation, for the development of the country. We do not get votes for appeasement," Nadda added.

