'We Are United': Gehlot, Pilot Seen Together for First Time Since 'Gaddar' Remark

Rajasthan Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot were seen together for the first time since the Rajasthan CM’s “gaddar" swipe, which had reignited a war of words between the two leaders a few days back. On Tuesday, they were seen together along with over 30 Congress leaders at a meeting regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Rajasthan on December 4.

In a video from the meeting, Gehlot and Pilot were seen greeting each other, and party general secretary KC Venugopal told the media, holding both leaders’ hands, “We are united. Here Ashok Ji and Sachin Pilot Ji have said that the Congress party in Rajasthan is united." Venugopal reiterated Rahul Gandhi’s earlier remark when he had said both Gehlot and Pilot are “assets" to the Congress party.

Pilot and Gehlot seemed united at this show of strength, as the former said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed with maximum enthusiasm and energy in Rajasthan." Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will go on for 12 days in Rajasthan, and will see participation from all sections of society, Pilot said.

The meeting took place in Jaipur’s Congress War Room, and right after it concluded, Venugopal was seen raising both Gehlot and Pilot’s hands in front of the media, to send a message of solidarity.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi called both Gehlot and Pilot “assets" to the party and said the power tussle will not affect his Bharat Jodo Yatra. “It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party," said the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad while responding to a query on different statements being given by Gehlot and Pilot.

In an interview with NDTV last week, Gehlot called Pilot a “traitor" and alleged that his 2020 revolt was funded by the BJP. “A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister," Gehlot said on Thursday and reiterated his stand on the matter and said the Congress high command cannot make Pilot the Chief Minister, “a man who doesn’t have 10 MLAs, who revolted against his own party".

Gehlot’s scathing remark against Pilot came after a Gurjar leader, Vijay Singh Bainsla, threatened to oppose Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Rajasthan unless Pilot is made the chief minister.

As the war of words signalled the widening fissures in the ruling party in Rajasthan, where assembly polls are due next year, the AICC had stepped in to do some damage control, saying Gehlot’s differences with Pilot would be “resolved" in a manner that strengthens the party.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over chief ministership ever since the Congress won the Rajasthan polls in 2018.

