Ashok Gehlot's Delhi Visit Cancelled Due to Poor Health

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s much-awaited visit to Delhi was cancelled due to his poor health, sources said on Saturday.

The last official communication came on Friday when the Lokesh Sharma, Gehlot’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), confirmed that the Chief Minister was due to land in Delhi at 4 p.m. that evening.

However, there was no official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office since then

When IANS tried calling the concerned officials, there was no response.

Congress sources have also confirmed that Gehlot’s Gujarat programme also remains cancelled in wake of his ailing health.

