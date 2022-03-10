Home » News » Politics » Asim Arun Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Asim Arun Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

LiveStatus

-
-
AWAITED
Detailed Results

Live election result status of key candidate Asim Arun of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Asim Arun has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Advertisement
News18 Election Results Hub
Updated: March 10, 2022, 07:00 IST

Live election result status of key candidate Asim Arun of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Asim Arun has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Former IPS officer Asim Arun took the political plunge recently, after opting for voluntary retirement and is contesting from Kannauj Sadar Assembly seat. Asim Arun has served in some of the top posts during his tenure as an IPS officer and is a well-known face in the bureaucratic circles. He is taking on Anil Dohre, a three-time SP MLA from Kannauj Sadar.

KannaujElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
SP
Anil Kumar Doharey
BJP
Asim Arun
INC
Vineeta Devi
BSP
Samar Jeet Dohare
AIMIM
Sunil Kumar
IND
Manoj
IND
Raj Katheria
IND
Sunil
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Asim Arun is 51 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 8.3 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Asim Arun contesting on a BJP ticket from Kannauj constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 10, 2022, 07:00 IST