Asmoli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Asmoli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Harendra Kumar (BJP), Pinki Singh (SP), Pavan Kumar (IND), Navkesh (IND), Rafatulla (BSP), Anju (AAP), Marghoob Alam (INC), Shakeel Ahmed (AIMIM), Mahaveer (IND), Gufran Khan (IND), Taufeeq (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.84%, which is -3.89% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pinki Yadav of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.32 Asmoli (अस्मोलि) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Asmoli is part of Sambhal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 303723 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,63,225 were male and 1,40,466 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Asmoli in 2019 was: 861 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,24,077 eligible electors, of which 1,90,714 were male,1,57,840 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,97,727 eligible electors, of which 1,66,686 were male, 1,31,026 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Asmoli in 2017 was 101. In 2012, there were 131 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Pinki Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Narendra Singh of BJP by a margin of 21,126 which was 8.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 39.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pinki Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pinki Singh of SP by a margin of 26,389 votes which was 17.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 17.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 32 Asmoli Assembly segment of the 8. Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Barq of SP won the Sambhal Parliament seat defeating Parameshvar Lal Saini of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sambhal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 40 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Asmoli are: Harendra Kumar (BJP), Pinki Singh (SP), Pavan Kumar (IND), Navkesh (IND), Rafatulla (BSP), Anju (AAP), Marghoob Alam (INC), Shakeel Ahmed (AIMIM), Mahaveer (IND), Gufran Khan (IND), Taufeeq (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.84%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.73%, while it was 70.18% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Asmoli went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.32 Asmoli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 362. In 2012, there were 314 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.32 Asmoli comprises of the following areas of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Asmoli, 2 Bhoor, 3 Sarai Treen, Panchayats 57 Bela, 64 Madhan, 65 Dugawar, 67 Bilal Pat, 68 Malpur Urf Mallpur, 70 Khaiyya Mafi of 4 Sirsi KC of 4 Sambhal Teshil; Panchayats 25 Bamanpuri Kalan, 26 Thathi, 27 Bahrauli Taharpur, 28 Chandan Kati Mauza, 29 Rajpur, 30 Shivarajpur, 31 Kirari, 32 Atrasi, 33 Ghasipur, 35 Nadhosa, 36 Kamalpur, 37 Dhampur Kanho, 38 Chaupa Shobhapur and 39 Pathakpur of 2 Bahjoi KC of 5 Chandausi Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Asmoli constituency, which are: Chandausi, Sambhal, Amroha, Hasanpur, Gunnaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Asmoli is approximately 652 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Asmoli is: 28°27’05.8"N 78°31’36.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Asmoli results.

