Assam BJP Launches its 1st ‘Atmanirbhar’ Funding Drive, Sets Target of Rs 100 Crore

In a major push to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ organization, the BJP unit in Assam is launching a mega fundraising drive that will be operational between January 1 and 31 across the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about an ‘atmanirbhar’ India, for which we as an organisation of the BJP need to also contribute immensely. Therefore, we have to look at fulfilling the three Ks. These three Ks stand for Karyakartas — of which Assam has a strong legacy, Karyalaya — the offices we have across the state and Kosh — which means funds for the organization," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The fundraising drive will be by the Karyakartas for the organisation and from their own. The funds will be raised by the party workers and the donations will be sought only from their family members and there will be no external source of funding involved. The coupons have been printed for ₹50, ₹100 ₹500 and ₹1,000 for donations. The Assam unit is hoping to reach out to 42 lakh families and is setting itself a target of collecting Rs 100 crore.

Advertisement

Once this fund is collected, it will be made into a fixed deposit and its interest will be used to run thr BJP offices at the district as well as the mandal level. Across 33 administrative districts in Assam, the BJP has 40 district offices, and smaller offices running across 404 mandals. While the district offices are owned by the party in several places, the mandal offices have been let out.

MP Dr Rajdeep Roy told CNN-News18, “This is a huge push for us as an organisation to grow from strength to strength because now we are in a position to reach out across all the 27,000 booths in the state of spaces conceded by the Congress. This is a one-of-its-kind initiative when we are collecting funds from our own for our own."

Advertisement

A similar exercise like this has been run by big states ruled by the BJP, including Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. However, Assam has made this fund collection drive debut in the north-east.

Stressing on the importance, Himanta said, “Being self-reliant is extremely critical for any organisation across any state where today you can be in government and tomorrow you will not be. But you need to still run the organisation smoothly. Funds are crucial for any organisation and its performance."

Advertisement

It was in 2016 when for the first time in the history of the north-eastern state of Assam BJP managed to come to power with Sarbananda Sonowal as its chief minister, followed by 2021 when again history was created and BJP repeated its government, becoming the only other party apart from Congress to have a consecutive government in Assam this time with Sarma as the chief minister.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.