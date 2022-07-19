Assam Cabinet Brings Financial Relief to EWS Category, Those Earning Less Than Rs 8L Yearly to be Benefited

Assam Cabinet on Monday brought major changes for those who belong to the Economically Weaker Section of people.

The cabinet decided that those, who are of the General caste category but have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh and property of not more than 30 bighas of land on the rural side or 2 bighas of land in urban space and up to 8240 sq. feet in the municipal area, can get the benefits of EWS.

Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, “We did it because we examined the fact that mostly, people have joint families in villages, so it’s necessary for them to have that much agricultural land. We could see that people who earned less than 8 lakh but had more than 5 acres of land in the whole joint family were left out of EWS benefits. The ultimate goal is to guarantee that no one, who is in need of the benefits of EWS, is denied it.

Further, Baruah clarified that any Indian citizen regardless of any religion will enjoy these rights.

Besides, he added that Assam will now have a museum, guest house, and conference hall to be built under the supervision of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra. Moreover, Assam will also take the land of 4000 sq feet in Navi Mumbai for tribal faith and culture.

The Assam cabinet also took up a revised state action plan on climate change, becoming the fourth state in the nation to do this.

“Looking at the necessity for a national forensic university in the state, the cabinet on Monday decided to get a National Forensic Science University. Until the University comes into shape, students will start classes in Guwahti Medical College and Hospital," Barua said.

