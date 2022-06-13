Assam CM Launches Attack, Calls Rahul Gandhi's Appearance at ED Office With Congress Leaders 'Tamasha'

The Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, today criticised the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi for the demonstration across the country and reaching the Enforcement Directorate office with a huge troupe.

“It’s is our responsibility be it the Prime Minister, the Chief Ministers, Members of Parliament or politically responsible person to respect the law of the land, establish and empower the law system. Rahul Gandhi is a Member of Parliament, so he should have gone to the ED without any fuss when he was asked to and should have placed his point before the ED," he said.

“Law would take its own course, Indian Law system is so strong that one will never be punished if he or she is innocent. What does it mean when you are an MP to go to the ED as if you are filling nomination paper for elections accompanied by Chief Ministers of several states and MPs, it means that you are trying to intimidate the ED. The intention is that the ED gets intimidated by your popularity and does not take action against you," Sarma said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the tamasha what Rahul Gandhi did today explains that he is guilty. If he was not guilty, then he would have gone without the galore and had addressed the media once out of ED.

“India has changed and no one shall be intimidated by you. What’s the point of taking out demonstrations across the country and reaching the ED office with a huge troupe?

All I know is that ED is not scared of Rahul Gandhi nor to anyone and if any agency calls you, you should reach them like a law-abiding citizen," he said.

The way Rahul Gandhi went today hints that “Dal mein kuch kala hain". “I condemn the tamasha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress did today and would like to say that if you are innocent that nothing shall happen but ED shall not be scared of you your party," said Sarma.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.